KARACHI – Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Baig Group & former SVP FPCCI was the keynote speaker at Int’l Media Conference organized by Bahria University Karachi,

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Chairman Baig Group & former SVP FPCCI speaker at Int’l Media Conference organized by Bahria University receiving shield from Rear Admiral ® Mukhtar Khan DG Bahria University Karachi

Group photo with Senator Javed Jabbar, Dr. Qaiser Bengali, Mazhar Abbas, Amjad Saqib President Akhuwat, Dr. Pille from Malmo University Sweden & Dr. Bushra Rehman of Bahria University.

Like this: Like Loading...