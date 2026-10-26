KATI Mourns Former President Danish Khan, Calls His Death an Irreparable Loss to Business Community

KATI pays tribute to former president Danish Khan for his services to Pakistan’s industrial and business community.

The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed deep grief over the death of its former president, Danish Khan, who passed away on Sunday. KATI leaders and members paid tribute to his valuable contributions to Pakistan’s industrial and commercial sectors and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

KATI President Sheikh Umar Rehan, Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Syed Farukh Qandhari, Vice President Nasir Sheikh, members of the Executive Committee, former chairmen and presidents, and representatives of the business community expressed their sorrow over his passing.

They described Danish Khan’s death as an irreparable loss to the industrial and business community. They remembered him as an experienced industrialist and respected business leader who earned recognition through his leadership, professional expertise and commitment to serving the business community.

KATI Pays Tribute to Danish Khan’s Services

KATI representatives said Khan’s contributions to industry and commerce would remain valued for years to come. His death has created a deep sense of grief among industrialists and business leaders.

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Khan had reportedly been battling cancer for several years. Following news of his passing, business and industrial circles expressed profound sorrow. Visitors who came to KATI to offer condolences also paid tribute to his services and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

Leadership During KATI Presidency

Danish Khan served as KATI president during 2018–19. During his tenure, he took important steps to support the association’s development, strengthen its representation and highlight the challenges facing the business community.

His leadership and efforts also helped reinforce KATI’s institutional standing and role in representing industrial and commercial interests.

Beyond KATI, Khan held prominent positions in several industrial and trade organisations. He served as chairman of the Pakistan Tanners Association, the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, and the Pakistan Small Industries Association.

His involvement in these organisations reflected his extensive experience and longstanding commitment to Pakistan’s industrial sector.

Business Community Expresses Condolences

In their condolence messages, KATI office-bearers said the business community had lost a sincere and experienced leader. They added that his absence would be felt for a long time.

KATI expressed solidarity with Khan’s family and all those mourning his death. The association also prayed that Allah Almighty grant him forgiveness, elevate his ranks, bless him with a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give his family and loved ones the strength to bear this profound loss. Ameen.

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