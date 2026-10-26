October 26, 2026

Additional IGP Karachi Visits PEBS Hospital to Check on Injured Police Officer

Web Desk October 26, 2026
PEBS Hospital visit by Additional IGP Karachi Azad Khan to check on injured police personnel.

Additional IGP Karachi Azad Khan visits PEBS Hospital to enquire about injured Head Constable Mehar Ali.

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Karachi Azad Khan visited Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) Hospital to check on Head Constable Mehar Ali, who is receiving treatment for complex facial fractures following a road traffic accident.

Hospital staff admitted the police officer on Friday. Dr. Jehanzeb Mughal, Senior Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, is supervising his treatment.

PEBS Hospital Provides Free Medical Care

PEBS Hospital is providing medical treatment, including surgery, free of charge under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

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During his visit, Azad Khan expressed satisfaction with the care provided to the injured officer. He also praised the hospital administration and medical team for their dedication and efforts.

Furthermore, the Additional IGP directed the designated police focal person to ensure that Mehar Ali receives all necessary care and support throughout his recovery.

Police-Hospital Collaboration

The visit highlights the ongoing cooperation between PEBS Hospital and the Karachi Police Office. Under their agreement, the two institutions work together to help police personnel access medical treatment.

The arrangement aims to support officers who need medical care and ensure that they receive appropriate attention during recovery.

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