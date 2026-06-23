KARACHI: Film star Laila has said the message of Karbala carries timeless lessons for the Muslim Ummah, urging people to embrace sacrifice, patience and truth in their daily lives.

Speaking in Karachi, she said the events of Battle of Karbala demonstrate that the path of truth is never easy, but it remains the path of honour and moral survival.

She said the teachings of Imam Hussain extend beyond Ashura and apply to every moment when truth confronts falsehood. She added that remaining silent in the face of injustice effectively strengthens oppression.

Laila said the courage of Hazrat Zainab and the loyalty of Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali continue to serve as enduring examples of resilience and faith.

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She argued that Karbala shows that truth does not depend on numbers or force. Instead, she said, sincere intention and commitment to righteousness can shape the course of history.

The film star said the Muslim Ummah must actively apply the message of Karbala by speaking out against injustice, supporting the oppressed and living according to ethical and Islamic principles.

She stressed that true success lies in adopting justice, patience and steadfastness so that individuals can uphold the values associated with “Hussainiyat”.

Laila added that love for Imam Hussain (RA) remains an essential part of faith and said respect for the Ahl-e-Bait holds a central place in the hearts of Muslims.