KARACHI: BankIslami has entered into a strategic partnership with Resecurity to strengthen its cyber resilience and enhance the security of its digital banking ecosystem.

Under the agreement, BankIslami will integrate Resecurity’s advanced Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM) and Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solutions to improve real-time detection of external threats and strengthen its defensive security framework.

The bank said the partnership will support proactive identification and mitigation of cyber risks, enabling a more secure and reliable digital banking experience for customers across Pakistan.

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The signing ceremony was held at BankIslami’s head office in Karachi and was attended by senior executives from both organisations, reflecting the growing focus on cybersecurity within the financial sector.

BankIslami leadership, including President and CEO Rizwan Ata, highlighted that customer trust remains central to the bank’s operations. He said the institution continues to prioritise secure, seamless and Shariah-compliant digital banking services.

He added that collaboration with global cybersecurity specialists will help reinforce the bank’s digital infrastructure and ensure greater resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Resecurity representatives said the partnership will enable enhanced monitoring capabilities and strengthen BankIslami’s ability to respond to sophisticated cyber risks in real time.

The agreement also aligns with BankIslami’s broader digital transformation strategy, which focuses on expanding secure access to Islamic banking services while maintaining strong protection standards.

The bank said the initiative will further support its mission to provide safe, convenient and Riba-free financial solutions through a robust and trusted digital platform.