Traffic Fatalities in Karachi declined significantly as authorities expanded monitoring systems and introduced modern traffic management measures across the city. According to DIG Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah, traffic-related deaths dropped by nearly 30 percent over the last six months.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, he said 447 fatal traffic accidents were recorded during the same period last year, compared with 308 this year. The figures were presented as an indication of progress following recent reforms in traffic regulation and enforcement.

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DIG Traffic Highlights Traffic Fatalities Reduction

Pir Muhammad Shah stated that official records also showed a reduction in severe injuries resulting from road accidents. According to the statistics shared during the event, serious injury cases decreased from 806 last year to 569 this year.

He added that fatalities linked to heavy vehicles showed a substantial decline. Deaths caused by heavy transport reportedly dropped by nearly 50 percent, falling from 155 cases to 75.

According to the DIG, improved road discipline and stronger public awareness have contributed to these outcomes.

Karachi Traffic Monitoring Expands

To strengthen enforcement and improve mobility, the traffic department introduced dedicated Traffic Flow and Traffic Drone units.

Currently, authorities monitor traffic activity through 1,300 surveillance cameras across Karachi. Furthermore, officials announced plans to install an additional 2,250 cameras in the next phase of expansion.

Pir Muhammad Shah stated that technology-based monitoring has improved response capabilities and supported more efficient traffic management across critical areas.

He also reiterated a zero-tolerance approach toward underage driving and noted that motorcycle violations carry a minimum fine of Rs2,500 under existing laws.

KATI Calls For Better Traffic Infrastructure

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said Karachi’s economic activity remains closely connected to efficient traffic movement and road management.

He appreciated the use of modern systems including e-challan enforcement and efforts to improve traffic discipline. According to Rajput, the city’s digital traffic management approach reflects standards used in developed urban centers.

He also proposed upgrading the Korangi Facilitation Center and expanding public awareness efforts to encourage compliance with traffic regulations.

Karachi Businesses Recommend Joint Traffic Planning

Business representatives proposed several measures aimed at improving traffic conditions in industrial zones and surrounding areas.

Recommendations included stronger monitoring in industrial corridors, consultation-based policies for heavy vehicle movement, action against illegal parking and encroachments, improved road markings, and stronger complaint resolution mechanisms within the e-challan framework.

Participants also emphasized the need for a coordinated traffic improvement plan involving traffic police, municipal agencies, and the industrial community.

Photo Caption: KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput presents a commemorative shield to DIG Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah in the presence of business and community representatives.