Income Generation remained the central focus as Ummah Welfare Trust launched the first phase of its Income Generation Programme 2026 in Karachi. The initiative aims to support unemployed individuals by providing practical opportunities for self-employment and long-term financial stability.

During a ceremony held at the organisation’s zonal office in Clifton, the Trust distributed 30 auto-rickshaws and 35 motorcycles free of cost among 65 deserving beneficiaries. As a result, recipients received direct support to begin income-generating activities and strengthen household financial security.

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Income Generation Supports Self Employment

Addressing the gathering, Senior Trustee of Ummah Welfare Trust United Kingdom, Maulana Muhammad, emphasized the importance of welfare models that create sustainable opportunities rather than temporary assistance.

He stated that supporting dignified livelihoods remains one of the most effective approaches to reducing poverty and improving living standards. Furthermore, he noted that charitable institutions have an important role in helping vulnerable families move toward economic independence.

According to his remarks, creating access to employment opportunities generates broader benefits for communities over time.

Ummah Welfare Trust Expands Community Support

During the ceremony, beneficiaries received vehicle keys that will allow them to begin self-employment activities immediately. Organizers stated that the programme is designed to create lasting economic impact through practical livelihood support.

The event was attended by public representatives, community leaders, scholars, and officials connected with social welfare initiatives.

Participants highlighted the organisation’s previous contributions across Pakistan and noted that these programmes continue to focus on strengthening family income and reducing financial hardship.

Income Generation Programme Builds Livelihoods

Officials stated that Ummah Welfare Trust Pakistan has so far distributed 469 auto-rickshaws and motorcycles nationwide. In addition, the organisation established 150 small businesses and provided 5,975 sewing machines to women to encourage household income generation.

Speaking at the event, Dr Hamza Beli stated that the Income Generation Programme 2026 plans to distribute up to 200 rickshaws and motorcycles across Karachi during the current year.

The vehicles will continue to be provided free of cost to eligible individuals as part of the programme’s expansion.

Ummah Welfare Trust Focuses on Long Term Welfare

According to organisers, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to transforming welfare support into sustainable economic opportunities.

Moreover, the programme aims to help beneficiaries transition from short-term assistance toward financial independence and self-sufficiency.

By focusing on employment-based support, the organisation seeks to create long-term social impact while helping families establish stable and dignified sources of income.