Karachi Roads: KCCI Urges Sindh CM to Ensure Restoration After SSGC Pipeline Works

Excavated roads in Karachi trigger renewed calls for urgent restoration.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to address delays in restoring roads damaged during gas pipeline projects carried out by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

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Business leaders said infrastructure upgrades must continue, but authorities should restore roads immediately after completing excavation work.

Road Restoration Delays Raise Concerns

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Muhammad Rehan Hanif expressed concern over ongoing excavation in commercial, industrial and residential areas.

They acknowledged the need to modernise gas infrastructure to improve service quality, increase safety and reduce leakages.

However, they said many roads remain damaged long after pipeline work ends.

In a letter to the chief minister, KCCI stated that residents and businesses continue to face daily inconvenience.

Traffic and Business Activity Affected

KCCI warned that damaged roads have increased traffic congestion and extended travel times across Karachi.

The chamber also highlighted rising transport costs and vehicle damage.

Business leaders said poor road conditions have created safety concerns for motorists, pedestrians and schoolchildren.

Commercial and industrial zones continue to experience delays in moving goods, employees and customers.

KCCI stressed that Karachi’s economy depends on reliable transport and efficient mobility.

Questions Over Responsibility

The chamber questioned whether authorities approved excavation work without enforcing road restoration requirements.

KCCI asked the government to clarify whether SSGC must rebuild roads directly or whether another department holds that responsibility.

Business leaders also referred to reports that utility companies pay restoration charges before excavation begins.

They requested greater transparency on how those funds are used.

Demand for Better Coordination

KCCI said the situation reflects weak coordination among SSGC, municipal authorities and relevant institutions.

The chamber urged officials to treat excavation, utility installation and road rebuilding as a single process.

Zubair Motiwala and Muhammad Rehan Hanif called for a policy review and a transparent accountability framework.

They also requested clear timelines for all agencies involved.

The business community expressed confidence that the Sindh government would take swift action and improve future infrastructure planning.