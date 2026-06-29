Pakistan Awami Quwat: Khaqan Waheed Khawaja Highlights Expansion of Welfare Initiatives

Party says its programmes focus on healthcare, education, employment and community development across Pakistan.

Islamabad: Pakistan Awami Quwat has outlined its ongoing public welfare agenda under the leadership of Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, highlighting a series of initiatives focused on healthcare, education and community support.

According to the party, its programmes aim to improve living standards and expand access to essential services through projects targeting healthcare, youth development, women’s empowerment, employment and broader social welfare.

Among the initiatives highlighted is the Rawal Health Card, which the organisation says was introduced to support access to affordable healthcare for deserving families.

The party also stated that it has organised free medical camps in multiple communities, offering health consultations, medicines and basic medical services to residents.

Pakistan Awami Quwat said its welfare agenda extends beyond healthcare and includes educational support, vocational training, clean drinking water projects, employment opportunities and local development programmes.

Party representatives said these efforts form part of a wider strategy to encourage inclusive growth and improve access to opportunities for communities across the country.

Addressing supporters and community members, Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja said leadership should be measured by service and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities.

He said the organisation’s objective remains focused on supporting social progress and contributing towards a more prosperous and inclusive Pakistan.

Pakistan Awami Quwat also reaffirmed its intention to continue expanding welfare programmes and support initiatives centred on social development and equal opportunity.