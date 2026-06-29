Pakistan Awami Quwat: Khaqan Waheed Khawaja Highlights Expansion of Welfare Initiatives

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0

Party says its programmes focus on healthcare, education, employment and community development across Pakistan.

Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja speaking about public welfare and community initiatives in Pakistan.

Khaqan Waheed Khawaja outlines Pakistan Awami Quwat’s welfare and community development initiatives.

Islamabad: Pakistan Awami Quwat has outlined its ongoing public welfare agenda under the leadership of Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, highlighting a series of initiatives focused on healthcare, education and community support.

According to the party, its programmes aim to improve living standards and expand access to essential services through projects targeting healthcare, youth development, women’s empowerment, employment and broader social welfare.

Among the initiatives highlighted is the Rawal Health Card, which the organisation says was introduced to support access to affordable healthcare for deserving families.

The party also stated that it has organised free medical camps in multiple communities, offering health consultations, medicines and basic medical services to residents.

Pakistan Awami Quwat said its welfare agenda extends beyond healthcare and includes educational support, vocational training, clean drinking water projects, employment opportunities and local development programmes.

Party representatives said these efforts form part of a wider strategy to encourage inclusive growth and improve access to opportunities for communities across the country.

Addressing supporters and community members, Chairman Khaqan Waheed Khawaja said leadership should be measured by service and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening communities and expanding opportunities.

He said the organisation’s objective remains focused on supporting social progress and contributing towards a more prosperous and inclusive Pakistan.

Pakistan Awami Quwat also reaffirmed its intention to continue expanding welfare programmes and support initiatives centred on social development and equal opportunity.

More Stories

Funeral prayers attended by PTCL employees and mourners for senior union leader Muhammad Saleem in Karachi.

Muhammad Saleem Senior PTCL Union Leader Dies in Karachi

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0
Damaged Karachi road awaiting reconstruction after SSGC pipeline installation work.

Karachi Roads: KCCI Urges Sindh CM to Ensure Restoration After SSGC Pipeline Works

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0
Smoke rises near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after reported airstrikes and military operations targeting militant hideouts.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border: Pakistan Launches Airstrikes and Ground Operation

Irfan Shaikh June 29, 2026 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com