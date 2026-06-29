Muhammad Saleem Senior PTCL Union Leader Dies in Karachi

Mourners gather in Karachi to offer funeral prayers for PTCL union leader Muhammad Saleem.

Senior Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) union leader Muhammad Saleem has died after remaining under treatment in a private hospital following a brain hemorrhage.

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According to family and union sources, he was admitted to hospital last week and received medical care until his death.

Funeral Prayers Held in Karachi

Funeral prayers for Muhammad Saleem took place at Madni Mosque in Block 6, PECHS, Karachi.

Family members later laid him to rest at a nearby graveyard.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral. Participants included PTCL officers, union office-bearers, employees, relatives, friends and members of the public.

Tributes to Union Service

Attendees remembered Muhammad Saleem for his long association with union activities and his efforts to support workers’ welfare.

Many offered prayers for the forgiveness of his sins and for peace and strength for his family.

Condolences From Labour Circles

His death prompted expressions of grief across PTCL and labour circles.

Leaders from social and labour organisations extended condolences to the bereaved family.

They also recognised his years of service and his contribution to representing employees and supporting union causes.