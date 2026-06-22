Sindh’s provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, has dismissed claims of political “control” over Karachi, stating that the city’s voters have rejected Jamaat-e-Islami through democratic means.

Reacting to recent remarks by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the minister said the party had “never won local elections” and accused it of lecturing others on democracy despite its own political record. He added that democracy runs in the core of the Pakistan Peoples Party, while criticising what he described as opponents with roots in authoritarian eras.

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He urged Jamaat-e-Islami to account for its performance during its previous tenure in Karachi’s local government, arguing that development work should be judged on delivery rather than rhetoric.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah also highlighted provincial initiatives, saying that land reforms had empowered farmers and that labour support programmes such as the Benazir Labour Card reflected the government’s commitment to workers in Sindh.

He questioned the opposition’s role in public service, accusing them of relying on media appearances rather than practical governance. He further stated that politics should not be used to influence the future of children, describing such practices as an old pattern.

The minister added that criticism of large development budgets should be accompanied by engagement with reforms in public institutions, including schools, and said the provincial government remains focused on public service rather than “claims of popularity.”