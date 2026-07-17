Rotary District 3271: British Deputy Head of Mission Tom Burge Honoured at Rotary Ceremony

Rotary District 3271 celebrated international fellowship as District Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir formally pinned Tom Burge, Deputy Head of Mission at the British High Commission, during a special ceremony recognising Rotary’s values of friendship, leadership and global cooperation.

The ceremony marked another step in strengthening Rotary’s engagement with members of the diplomatic community while promoting collaboration and public service.

Governor Sindh: Nehal Hashmi Honours Outgoing Malaysian and Iraqi Consuls General

District Governor Shahzad Sabir described the occasion as a reflection of Rotary’s enduring commitment to building meaningful relationships with diplomatic leaders and institutions that share a vision of community development and international goodwill.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to Tom Burge for his continued support and active engagement with Rotary initiatives.

Shahzad Sabir said such partnerships reinforce the spirit of international fellowship and encourage greater cooperation in advancing humanitarian and community service projects.

The ceremony also highlighted Rotary’s global mission of creating lasting positive change through leadership, volunteerism and service to communities.

Rotary International continues to promote collaboration across cultures and nations under its guiding principle, “Service Above Self,” encouraging members worldwide to work together in addressing social challenges and strengthening international understanding.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to expanding partnerships that support Rotary’s vision of creating lasting impact through service, leadership and friendship.

Follow THE AZB