Rotary District 3271: Shahzad Sabir Launches Textbook Distribution at Nooria Rizvia School

District Governor Shahzad Sabir visited the Rotary-supported Nooria Rizvia Model Elementary School, where new textbooks were distributed and educational initiatives were reviewed.

Rotary District 3271 Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir inaugurated the distribution of new academic textbooks at Nooria Rizvia Model Elementary School, an educational project supported by Rotary Club Karachi Nexus, during a ceremony held in Karachi.

The event highlighted Rotary’s continued commitment to promoting education and improving literacy through community-based initiatives.

Among the distinguished guests were Rotary Club Karachi Nexus President Malik Tahir Iqbal, School Committee Chairman Salman, former President Fahad Sheikh, Non-Formal Education Chairman Adil, Basic Literacy Education Chairman Muhammad Ali Haider, Hospitality Chairman Aslam Khaliq, Hamza Siddiqui from Gateway, representatives from Gourmet, Ryan Chian Chiu, Jamal Zia, and Nasir Hashmi.

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During the ceremony, students received new textbooks for the upcoming academic session.

Governor Shahzad Sabir took a keen interest in the school’s educational activities. He visited the computer laboratory, observed classroom teaching, interacted with teachers about the curriculum, and asked students questions to assess their understanding of the syllabus.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Sabir praised Rotary Club Karachi Nexus for its outstanding contribution to education under Rotary District 3271.

He said the club continues to play a significant role in supporting educational development and expressed confidence that its literacy initiatives would further improve educational standards during the current Rotary year.

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School Committee Chairman Salman briefed the District Governor on the progress of the Nooria Rizvia educational project over the past five years. He highlighted Rotary Club Karachi Nexus’s continued support for the school and shared details about its students, teachers and academic achievements.

The ceremony concluded with a welcome address by Sarwar, the chief administrator of Nooria Rizvia, who thanked Governor Shahzad Sabir and all Rotary members and guests for their participation and continued support of the school’s educational mission.

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