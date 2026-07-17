From Strategic Diplomacy to Mango Diplomacy: Is Pakistan Getting a Return on Its Investment in Washington?

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Should Be Measured by Outcomes, Not Optics

By Prof. Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MS, MD, Ed.D., FRSPH, FICPS

Chairman, Pakistan Policy Institute USA (PPI-USA)

Diplomacy is not public relations. Its success cannot be measured by photographs, ceremonial receptions, or favorable headlines at home. Effective foreign policy is judged by whether it expands strategic influence, secures access to decision-makers, strengthens long-term partnerships, and advances national interests.

For Pakistan, this distinction has become increasingly important. As geopolitical competition intensifies and Washington recalibrates its global priorities, every diplomatic engagement should be evaluated against one fundamental question: What measurable strategic value did it deliver?

If that question cannot be answered with tangible results, then accountability—not celebration—should follow.

Optics Versus Strategic Engagement

A recent ministerial visit to the United States generated extensive media coverage in Pakistan and was widely portrayed as a diplomatic success. Yet, based on publicly available information, the only specifically identified U.S. federal elected official associated with the visit was Representative Al Green of Texas, who attended a Pakistani-American community event in Houston.

Representative Green is a respected member of Congress whose public service deserves recognition. However, effective statecraft requires sustained engagement with policymakers who are directly shaping the current U.S. administration’s foreign policy, congressional agenda, and strategic priorities.

Public reporting has not identified meetings with U.S. senators, senior White House officials, National Security Council representatives, or leadership from key departments such as Commerce, Treasury, or Defense.

Rotary District 3271: Shahzad Sabir Launches Textbook Distribution at Nooria Rizvia School

To be clear, the absence of public reporting does not prove such meetings did not occur. Diplomatic engagements are often conducted privately. Nevertheless, when official visits are presented domestically as major diplomatic achievements, governments should be prepared to demonstrate substantive outcomes through publicly verifiable evidence wherever appropriate.

Diplomacy ultimately derives its credibility from results rather than perception.

The Value—and Limits—of Cultural Diplomacy

Pakistan’s annual Mango Festival in Washington once again highlighted the country’s rich cultural heritage and attracted notable American participants, including Representative Ryan Zinke, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior, as well as Mary Bischoping, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.

Such engagement should not be dismissed. Cultural diplomacy remains an important instrument of foreign policy. It strengthens people-to-people ties, promotes national branding, and creates goodwill that can support broader bilateral relationships.

Yet cultural diplomacy is most effective when it complements a broader strategic agenda rather than substituting for one.

Long-term national interests are advanced through sustained interaction with congressional leadership, executive agencies, defense institutions, technology firms, investors, universities, and policy think tanks. Diplomatic receptions can open doors, but they cannot replace systematic engagement with the institutions that shape policy.

Measuring the Return on Diplomatic Investment

Pakistan devotes considerable public resources to maintaining diplomatic representation and strategic communications in Washington. Public filings under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act indicate that Pakistan recently signed a two-year strategic advisory contract valued at approximately $1.2 million. Public estimates suggest that Pakistan’s broader lobbying and advocacy efforts amount to roughly $10–12 million annually.

The issue is not whether Pakistan should invest in professional representation abroad. Every serious nation does.

The more important question is whether these investments generate measurable returns.

Those returns should include stronger congressional relationships across party lines, greater access to senior executive branch officials, increased trade and investment, expanded technology partnerships, enhanced educational cooperation, stronger defense dialogue, and deeper institutional ties capable of enduring political transitions in both countries.

Without transparent performance indicators, it becomes difficult to assess whether public resources are producing commensurate strategic benefits.

A More Results-Oriented Foreign Policy

Pakistan possesses substantial diplomatic advantages. It has an experienced foreign service, a highly accomplished diaspora, internationally respected professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, and physicians, as well as a geopolitical position that remains strategically relevant.

The challenge is not a lack of assets.

The challenge is ensuring that these assets are deployed through a coherent, measurable, and outcome-oriented strategy.

Every significant overseas mission should produce identifiable follow-up initiatives, policy dialogue, institutional partnerships, investment opportunities, or agreements that advance Pakistan’s long-term national objectives.

Such an approach would align Pakistan with international best practices, where diplomatic performance is increasingly assessed through measurable indicators rather than ceremonial visibility.

Accountability Strengthens Diplomacy

Governments routinely evaluate public programs through performance metrics. Foreign policy should be no exception.

Major diplomatic missions should undergo structured post-visit assessments examining whether stated objectives were achieved, what institutional relationships were established, what policy opportunities emerged, and how future engagements can improve.

Such evaluations should not be viewed as political criticism but as a mechanism for strengthening institutional effectiveness and ensuring responsible stewardship of public resources.

Diplomatic credibility grows when governments demonstrate not only that they are active internationally, but also that their engagement produces lasting strategic value.

Looking Beyond Symbolism

Pakistan’s relationship with the United States remains one of its most consequential foreign policy priorities. Managing that relationship successfully requires sustained engagement across successive administrations, bipartisan congressional outreach, robust economic diplomacy, scientific and technological cooperation, educational partnerships, and regular dialogue on regional and global security.

Symbolic events and cultural outreach can contribute meaningfully to that broader effort. They cannot substitute for it.

Ultimately, successful diplomacy is measured not by attendance lists or media coverage, but by stronger institutions, expanded partnerships, increased investment, enhanced security cooperation, and policies that serve the long-term interests of the Pakistani people.

Pakistan deserves a foreign policy that prizes strategic outcomes over symbolism, institutional engagement over ceremony, and measurable performance over publicity. In an increasingly competitive international environment, diplomacy should be evaluated not by how it appears, but by what it achieves.

Follow THE AZB