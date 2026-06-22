In the Gul Plaza case, police have submitted a challan holding several individuals responsible for the incident, marking a major development in the ongoing investigation.

According to the report, police have named union office-bearers including Tanzeer Pasta, Huzifa Ammar Ismail, Ameen, Muhammad Ramzan and Naimatullah as responsible for the incident. Authorities stated that Tanzeer Pasta served as union president, Huzifa Ammar Ismail as vice president, Ameen as general secretary, Muhammad Ramzan as joint secretary, while Naimatullah owned the shop where the fire broke out.

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However, prosecution officials returned the challan after raising objections, stating that the investigation conducted by police was insufficient. They directed investigators to include the inquiry commission report in the case record and also demanded CCTV footage from buildings surrounding Gul Plaza.

Sources further said that police did not adequately identify eyewitnesses from the area near the affected flower shop, raising questions over the completeness of the investigation.

Officials confirmed that police had submitted a four-page challan along with hundreds of supporting documents, but prosecutors insisted that key evidence was still missing before the case could proceed further.