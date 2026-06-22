The Leather industry came under focus as the Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone) hosted a luncheon in honour of Mir Nadir Nabil Gabol at the association’s office, where members raised key concerns affecting industrial operations.

During the meeting, Chairman Dr. Danish Aman briefed the government spokesperson on infrastructure challenges in Sector 7/A of the Korangi Industrial Area. He also highlighted the severe water shortage affecting the leather sector and stressed the need for an urgent and sustainable solution to an issue that industry representatives say has persisted for decades.

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Addressing participants, Mir Nadir Nabil Gabol said the Government of Sindh had continued efforts to support the business community through initiatives designed to strengthen industrial growth and improve operating conditions for manufacturers.

Speaking on the long-standing water issue, he assured members that a delegation from the Pakistan Tanners Association would soon be invited to meet Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss the matter and explore possible solutions.

At the conclusion of the event, Dr. Danish Aman presented the association’s commemorative crest to Mir Nadir Nabil Gabol. In return, representatives of the Sindh government presented an official crest to the Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone) as a gesture of mutual appreciation.