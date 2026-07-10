Rotary Karachi Quaid: Club launches new Rotary year with leadership transition and free medical camp

Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid announces its new leadership and a free medical camp for the community.

New President Adnan Saeed takes office as the club announces a maternal and child health initiative to mark the beginning of the 2026-27 Rotary year.

Rotary Karachi Quaid has begun the 2026-27 Rotary year with a leadership transition and the announcement of a free medical camp, reaffirming its commitment to community service and humanitarian initiatives.

During the leadership ceremony, the club formally welcomed Adnan Saeed (Raja Sahab) as its new President. The transition took place under the guidance of Rizwan Adhia, while members paid tribute to Immediate Past President Irfan Zehri for his dedicated leadership and contributions during the previous Rotary year.

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Club members expressed confidence that President Adnan Saeed will lead the organisation with renewed energy, compassion and a strong commitment to public service.

To mark Rotary’s Maternal and Child Health Month, the Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid will organise a Free Medical Camp on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at House of Hope.

The healthcare initiative will be led by Dr. Mehwish Mustafa, the club’s Service Chair, along with her team of volunteers. The camp aims to provide medical assistance and promote the health and well-being of mothers, children and underserved members of the community.

The club said the initiative reflects Rotary’s guiding principle, “Service Above Self,” by expanding access to essential healthcare services and supporting vulnerable families.

Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid also reaffirmed its commitment to launching additional humanitarian and community development projects throughout the new Rotary year, with a continued focus on improving lives and strengthening local communities.

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