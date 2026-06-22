KARACHI: A terrorism case has been registered after a van crashed into a tent of mourners outside an imambargah in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), killing a teenage girl and injuring 23 others, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a Suzuki pick-up rammed into a security barrier and entered a crowded Muharram majlis area, striking people gathered in the tent.

Police said the teenager succumbed to her injuries on Monday, while several others remained under treatment. A critically injured man was admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where his condition was described as serious.

Authorities have taken the driver and his companions into custody, all of whom were also injured in the crash. Three companions were named in the first information report (FIR), which was filed on a complaint by the imambargah’s security head.

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said the vehicle broke through barriers placed around 200 metres from the site before entering the congregation area. He added that police and volunteer scouts had been deployed for security at the location.

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Emergency teams transported the injured to multiple hospitals. Of the 20 patients admitted to JPMC and private facilities, five were discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The FIR alleged the crash was not accidental and described it as part of a “planned scheme and criminal conspiracy”, claiming the vehicle was driven deliberately into the crowd. It also referred to circulating video footage, which investigators are reviewing.

Police identified the main accused as driver Mohammed Zahid, along with companions Bahadur Saeed, Momin Khan, and Arsalan alias Nadan. The complaint further alleged links to banned outfits and described the incident as “sectarian terrorism”.

DIG Raza said preliminary findings suggested two of the detained suspects had prior criminal records and were reportedly drug users. Investigators have not yet confirmed any organised terror link.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the investigation, while CCTV footage and other evidence are being collected to determine the exact sequence of events.