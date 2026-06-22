DUBAI: A powerful explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial zone killed 13 people and injured 66 others. The incident is among the deadliest accidents to hit a Gulf energy facility in recent years.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi said the victims included Indian and Pakistani nationals. He added that all injured people were receiving treatment and none were in life-threatening condition.

Authorities said the explosion happened late on Sunday at a gas unit supplying local industries. Initial findings pointed to a technical malfunction.

Al Kaabi said the incident was an accident and not linked to sabotage or hostile activity. He rejected suggestions connecting the blast to recent regional tensions.

The explosion triggered a fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility inside Ras Laffan Industrial City. The site is one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas hubs.

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Witnesses in Doha reported hearing the blast. Flames and smoke were visible above the industrial area.

Emergency teams responded immediately and later brought the fire under control.

QatarEnergy said the incident occurred during the start-up phase of operations at the facility. The company confirmed that LNG exports and port activities continued without disruption.

Officials also said the explosion caused no environmental damage. They added that domestic gas supplies remained secure.

Ras Laffan plays a central role in Qatar’s energy industry. The facility supports electricity generation, water desalination and industrial operations.

Barzan can supply around 1.4 billion standard cubic feet of gas each day. It also produces ethane, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and sulphur for local and export markets.

ExxonMobil owns a minority stake in the project, while QatarEnergy holds the majority share.

The accident comes as Gulf energy producers continue facing operational and geopolitical pressures across the region.

Qatar remains one of the world’s leading liquefied natural gas exporters alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.

Authorities have opened a technical investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Officials said findings from the inquiry will help strengthen safety procedures and prevent similar incidents in the future.