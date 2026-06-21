Karachi Accident left more than 11 people injured after a Suzuki vehicle reportedly lost control due to brake failure and crashed into the entrance of an imambargah in Defence Phase 6 during an ongoing religious gathering.

The incident occurred near Badr Commercial on Saba Avenue within the limits of Darakhshan police station, where a majlis was underway at Imambargah Baqiyatullah.

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According to police and eyewitness accounts, the speeding vehicle became uncontrollable, broke through security barriers installed outside the venue and struck people gathered near the entrance.

Officials said women and children were among those injured in the incident.

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DIG South Asad Raza said preliminary findings suggested the accident occurred after the vehicle’s brakes failed.

He added that more than 11 people sustained injuries, including around 10 women, while authorities detained four people travelling in the vehicle for further investigation.

Rescue teams from Edhi, Chhipa and other emergency services reached the site soon after receiving reports of the incident.

Medical teams provided first aid before shifting the injured to Jinnah Hospital, where treatment continued.

Police said investigations had begun to examine all aspects of the incident and determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

The incident caused panic in the area as large numbers of residents gathered near the accident site following the collision.