Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Saqib Sadaqat says both countries are committed to deepening friendship, goodwill and people-to-people relations.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Saqib Sadaqat has called for stronger Pakistan-Bangladesh ties, saying the leadership of both countries remains committed to taking bilateral relations to new heights.

In a special message ahead of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, Sadaqat congratulated the Pakistani nation and its leadership. He also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s independence.

The Bangladeshi diplomat extended his greetings to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as well as the people of Pakistan.

He praised the commitment of Pakistanis to the country’s development and progress. He also highlighted the contribution of the Bangladeshi community living in Pakistan.

Sadaqat said friendship between the peoples of Pakistan and Bangladesh should continue to grow through goodwill, mutual respect and closer engagement.

He expressed hope that continued efforts by the leadership of both countries would further strengthen their warm and brotherly relationship.

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The deputy high commissioner also prayed for Pakistan’s prosperity and the well-being of its people. He said he hoped relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh would continue to flourish and gain greater strength.

The message came as Pakistan prepares to mark its 79th Independence Day on August 14, with diplomatic missions and international partners extending greetings to the country.

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