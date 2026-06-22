Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly entered a new legislative phase on Monday as newly elected members took the oath during the opening session of the sixth assembly in Gilgit.

Outgoing Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate administered the oath to 30 members at the inaugural sitting.

The members included 21 lawmakers elected on general seats, six women elected on reserved seats and three technocrats. Results for three general constituencies remain pending due to ongoing legal and electoral proceedings.

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After the oath-taking ceremony, the session was adjourned until 3pm.

Authorities had summoned the assembly session for 9am to administer the oath to the newly elected representatives and initiate the process for electing the speaker and deputy speaker.

Following the June 7 elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged as the largest group with 13 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured nine seats, while the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) won six seats.

Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) and one PTI-backed independent candidate secured one seat each.

The PML-N and IPP have announced support for the PPP in the elections for chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

The PPP has stated that it intends to form the next government in Gilgit-Baltistan with the backing of the PML-N.

Advocate Amjad Hussain is expected to become the next chief minister, while Imran Nadeem is likely to be elected speaker.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Malik Kifayat is expected to assume the position of deputy speaker.

The developments mark the beginning of government formation in the region following the completion of the electoral process in most constituencies.