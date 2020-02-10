KARACHI – Film and TV actor and singer Junaid Khan visited have joined hands with the charity institute Indus Hospital Karachi and decided to take up the role of the Goodwill Ambassador for their cause to work towards a healthier Pakistan.

The actor has previously visited the institute numerous times and shown his commitment towards their cause to serve the people and work towards a Pakistan with better healthcare. He is now associated with the charity institute as their brand ambassador for the noble purpose of providing medical treatment free of cost.

The talented star on this announcement said, “I visited the Indus Hospital a few days ago and left the place inspired and full of hope. I am honored to join their cause.” The star also shared the news on his Instagram in a heartfelt post and said, “If I am able to do something good during the course of my life and when I will be presented in front of the Lord Almighty, I will be relieved to some extent that I made use of my existence.”

Junaid Khan spent this World Cancer Day with patients at Indus Hospital Karachi interacting with the young kids battling cancer bravely. Currently garnering praise for his unconventional role in Mohabbat Na Kariyo, the renowned star has managed to excel in every project he dabbles in. He is also going to make his big-screen debut this year with Kamran Bari’s “Kahay Dil Jidhar.”

