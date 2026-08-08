Mohsin Naqvi’s Record in Focus Three and a Half Years of Work and Results

Mohsin Naqvi’s public record highlights infrastructure development, security responsibilities and a focus on project delivery.

Mohsin Naqvi has built his leadership profile around execution rather than the length of time spent in office.

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As caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Naqvi adopted a hands-on approach to major development projects. His administration pushed several transport schemes forward within tight deadlines.

The Gulshan-e-Ravi–Samanabad Underpass now handles more than 200,000 vehicles each day, according to figures cited by his supporters.

The Akbar Chowk Flyover and Underpass represents another major traffic project. Its planned capacity reaches nearly 250,000 vehicles a day.

These projects reflect Naqvi’s emphasis on improving urban mobility and reducing pressure on busy roads.

His responsibilities later expanded at the federal level. As Interior Minister, Naqvi oversees a much wider portfolio.

His role includes internal security, law and order, border management and coordination on national security matters.

The challenges have changed, but his approach has remained similar. He has stressed direct oversight, quick decisions and measurable results.

For his supporters, that record provides the main measure of his leadership.

The argument is simple: time in office matters less than what a leader achieves during that time.

Naqvi’s public message has centred on three priorities — work, results and service to Pakistan.

His supporters say those priorities define his record across both provincial and federal responsibilities.

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