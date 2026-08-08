Hangu Operation Seven Militants Killed as Captain Hamza Akram Embraces Martyrdom

Seven militants were killed and a Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Hangu district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces launched the operation on August 7 after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants affiliated with Fitna Al Khwarij, which the ISPR described as an Indian-sponsored proxy.

Troops engaged the militant hideout during the operation. According to the military’s statement, the militants took refuge inside a mosque during the exchange of fire.

Seven militants were killed in the ensuing clash. Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the bodies of those killed.

The ISPR said the militants had remained involved in several terrorist activities targeting security forces, law-enforcement personnel and civilians.

Captain Hamza Akram, 27, from Narowal district, led his troops during the operation and continued pursuing the militants from the front. He sustained fatal injuries during the intense exchange of fire and embraced martyrdom.

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Following the operation, security forces launched a sanitisation operation to search the area for any remaining militants.

The military said the operation forms part of Pakistan’s continuing counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

The ISPR said security forces and law-enforcement agencies will continue operations against foreign-sponsored terrorism across the country.

The death of Captain Hamza Akram highlights the risks faced by Pakistani security personnel during counterterrorism operations. The military said the sacrifice of its personnel reinforces its commitment to protecting the country and its citizens.

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