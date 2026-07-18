EV Buses Sindh to Add 500 Electric and 50 Double-Decker Buses

EV Buses will play a central role in Sindh’s public transport expansion as the provincial government prepares to induct 500 electric buses and 50 double-decker buses into its transport network.

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Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the plan while chairing a meeting on Saturday to review land allocation for bus depots and discuss transport infrastructure for ongoing and future public transport projects.

The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Jan Siddiqui, deputy commissioners from Malir, Korangi, Karachi Central and Karachi West, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Officials briefed the minister on land requirements for bus depots, parking facilities and operational infrastructure. They also reviewed the availability of government land across different districts and examined proposed sites for future transport projects.

Sharjeel Inam Memon directed officials to complete the identification and allocation of suitable land for bus depots without delay.

He also instructed all deputy commissioners to identify vacant government land in their respective districts for the construction of modern depots to support mass transit services.

“The timely availability of proper depots and operational infrastructure is essential for the success of these projects,” the minister said.

He urged all relevant departments to coordinate closely and complete land identification and related administrative arrangements as quickly as possible.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the addition of 500 electric buses and 50 double-decker buses would significantly improve public transport services across Sindh.

He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to providing citizens with modern, comfortable, environmentally friendly and world-class public transport facilities.

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