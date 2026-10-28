Jinnah Talk: Artists Reimagine Quaid-e-Azam at Karachi’s Flagstaff House Museum

Professor Salima Hashmi addresses guests at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi.

Professor Salima Hashmi leads a discussion on the Founder of Pakistan’s legacy through art, with Côte d’Ivoire’s Honorary Consul among the guests

Professor Salima Hashmi gave a Jinnah talk at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (Flagstaff House) in Karachi. She spoke on “Reimagining Jinnah: Artists Speak.”

The session explored the life, legacy and vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, through art.

Mobilink Bank Delegation Meets Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Leadership

Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Honorary Consul of Côte d’Ivoire in Karachi, attended the event.

Liaquat Merchant, Senior Vice Chairman, and Ikram Sehgal, Vice Chairman, hosted the talk. Members of the museum’s Board of Management joined them.

Such events help preserve Pakistan’s historical heritage. They also deepen public appreciation of the ideals and principles behind the nation’s creation.

Follow THE AZB