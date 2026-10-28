October 28, 2026

Jinnah Talk: Artists Reimagine Quaid-e-Azam at Karachi’s Flagstaff House Museum

Web Desk October 28, 2026

Professor Salima Hashmi leads a discussion on the Founder of Pakistan’s legacy through art, with Côte d’Ivoire’s Honorary Consul among the guests

Jinnah talk by Professor Salima Hashmi at Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, Flagstaff House, Karachi

Professor Salima Hashmi addresses guests at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in Karachi.

Professor Salima Hashmi gave a Jinnah talk at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum (Flagstaff House) in Karachi. She spoke on “Reimagining Jinnah: Artists Speak.”

The session explored the life, legacy and vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, through art.

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Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Honorary Consul of Côte d’Ivoire in Karachi, attended the event.

Liaquat Merchant, Senior Vice Chairman, and Ikram Sehgal, Vice Chairman, hosted the talk. Members of the museum’s Board of Management joined them.

Such events help preserve Pakistan’s historical heritage. They also deepen public appreciation of the ideals and principles behind the nation’s creation.

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