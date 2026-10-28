October 29, 2026

Mobilink Bank Delegation Meets Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Leadership

Web Desk October 28, 2026
1. Mobilink Bank delegation meets Ahmed Chinoy and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange leadership in Karachi.

Ahmed Chinoy and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange officials welcome a Mobilink Bank delegation led by Dr. Fakhra Rizwan.

A delegation from Mobilink Bank met with the leadership of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) to discuss potential areas of collaboration and future business opportunities.

The delegation was led by Dr. Fakhra Rizwan, Chief Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Affairs Officer at Mobilink Bank, and included Atta-ur-Rehman, the bank’s Chief Business Officer.

Ahmed Chinoy, H.I. and S.I., Director of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, welcomed the delegation alongside Kashif Shahzad, Acting CEO of PMEX, and Zaki-ur-Rahman, Chief Business Officer of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited.

Discussion Focuses on Future Collaboration

During the meeting, representatives from both organisations held discussions on mutual collaboration and future prospects. The engagement provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore areas of shared interest.

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The meeting reflects ongoing engagement between financial institutions and market organisations to identify potential opportunities for cooperation.

Further details about any specific agreements or initiatives were not provided in the announcement.

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