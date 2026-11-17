The Rotary Club of Karachi organised a luncheon meeting featuring renowned architect Shahid Abdullah as the guest speaker on the theme, “Beyond Architecture.”

The session explored the broader role of architecture in society, highlighting the importance of creativity, innovation and the influence of architectural thinking on communities.

The District Governor of Rotary International District 3271 attended the meeting as a member of the Rotary Club of Karachi, his home club. He appreciated the initiative for bringing professionals together and encouraging meaningful discussions.

He also commended Club President Humayun Qureshi and the Rotary Club of Karachi for arranging the session and providing an opportunity for participants to exchange ideas and perspectives.

The District Governor said such engagements strengthen professional networks, encourage learning and inspire Rotarians to create a lasting impact through collaboration and shared knowledge.

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The meeting provided an opportunity for members and guests to engage with Shahid Abdullah’s perspectives on architecture and its wider contribution to society.

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