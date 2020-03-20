Jazz on the front foot in the fight against the coronavirus spread

KARACHI – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to impact lives across Pakistan, Jazz is mobilizing its resources to fight against the virus’ spread and safeguard service continuity for over 60 million subscribers.

Following meetings with the Ministry of National Health Services, National Disaster Management Authority and the National Institute of Health, Jazz has pledged to support all national measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This includes a public awareness campaign via a free SMS broadcast, Jazz’s digital platforms and mobile application, and messages at the end of all commercials on electronic mediums. Also, Jazz has developed a microsite – darna nahe, bachna hai (don’t be scared, be safe) – for all information on the coronavirus sourced from the World Health Organization and Government of Pakistan.

Under the #JazzCares initiative, the company is making it easier for customers to practice social distancing in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Repayments have been more flexible for customers through the “No expiry to Jazz Recharge” campaign – reducing the need for customers to visit franchises and experience centers. Jazz Business has also introduced three data centric offers for its business customers to aid them while they work from home during these times.

Instead of going to the franchises, customers are being asked to rely on alternative technical support mediums like the WhatsApp Helpline (0300 3008000), call centers, social media and Jazz Digital self-care application.

Similarly for its business customers, the company is routing all queries to the Jazz Business Consultants, Jazz Business Helpline (03000-160-160), official support email (businesscare@jazz.com.pk), Jazz Biz Menu for feature phone users (*768*7#), Jazz Business WebCare and Jazz Business WhatsApp (03003008000) to ensure business continuity for B2B customers.

The company is also encouraging its customers to use its digital financial service, JazzCash, for all routine bill payments instead of physically going to the banks and handling currency notes which transmit germs. JazzCash is currently offering a variety of coronavirus specific health insurance products and hospitalization coverage plans.

Given the current travel bans and flight delays, Jazz is providing more robust data packages to customers stranded abroad so they can continue to be in touch with loved ones in these difficult times.

For its business-critical workforce, including third-party franchise workers, the company has set up a safety helpline and has distributed masks and hand-sanitizers to ensure their protection from the virus.

It is pertinent to mention that Jazz was Pakistan’s first big service provider to execute a massive work from home order to all its 3000+ employees. Prior to this order, the company carried out large scale internal COVID-19 awareness campaigns via emails, Workplace by Facebook, SMS and its employee management software called PeopleHub. An awareness webinar by UK’s renowned consultant virologist, Dr. Javed Fayyaz Wazir was also organized.

