Jazz Golf Tournament 2020 Tees Off In Karachi

KARACHI – The first leg of the annual Jazz Golf Tournament teed-off in Karachi at the DHA Golf Club. The one-day event saw participation of distinguished Jazz Business customers and the company’s top management. The event kicked off early morning and concluded mid-afternoon followed by a prize-giving ceremony. 

To show its customers and employees that it truly values them, Jazz organizes the golf tournament every year with one event each in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The tournament is a unique event, which gives a chance to both the employees and the customers to connect and build relationships by engaging in a fun, outdoor activity. It is also an example of how Jazz is always offering great opportunities to its cherished customers and colleagues to have memorable and out-of-the-box experiences. 

“This tournament has become a tradition and something that most amateur golfers look forward to. We believe in hosting events that match our work culture and leave a lasting impression on all those that participate, especially our valued customers,” said Jazz’s Chief Corporate and Enterprise Officer Syed Ali Naseer.  

The last two events of the tournament will take place this year in Islamabad and Lahore in February and March, respectively. 

