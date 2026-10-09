FPCCI Islamic Summit Congratulates Akif Amir on Appointment as HAP Vice President

Business leaders congratulate Akif Amir on his appointment as Vice President of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan at the FPCCI Islamic Summit in Karachi.

Akif Amir, Vice President of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan (HAP), attended the Islamic Economy Summit at FPCCI in Karachi on October 7.

Faiz Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), attended as chief guest. Meanwhile, diplomats from several Islamic countries joined the event. They shared ideas to promote bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties.

FPCCI Leaders Congratulate Akif Amir

During the summit, FPCCI Vice President Qurat-ul-Ain congratulated Akif Amir on his appointment. Saeeda Bano, Mehreen Elahi and Haleema Usman also extended their best wishes.

They welcomed his appointment and praised the growing role of young professionals. In particular, they highlighted the value of youth leadership in business, trade and handicrafts.

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Their remarks also reflected support for a new generation of business leaders. They encouraged young professionals to bring fresh ideas to Pakistan’s trade and commercial sectors.

Summit Focuses on Economic Cooperation

The summit provided a platform for diplomats and business representatives to discuss trade opportunities. Participants also explored ways to strengthen cooperation among Islamic countries.

Furthermore, they exchanged views on bilateral trade and closer business links. The discussions highlighted the importance of building partnerships across markets.

Asma Amir, former HAP vice president and executive committee member of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, also congratulated Akif Amir. She expressed hope that he would bring fresh ideas and energy to the association.

She also wished him success in making meaningful contributions to Pakistan’s handicrafts sector.

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