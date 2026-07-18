Carbon Finance: Corporate Leaders Explore Growth Opportunities at CEO Programme

NUST, CVF-V20 and Nutshell Communications bring together business executives to discuss carbon markets, green investment and climate-driven business strategies.

Carbon Finance emerged as a key theme for Pakistan’s corporate sector as business leaders gathered in Karachi to explore how climate action can drive investment, competitiveness and long-term economic growth.

The Executive Programme on Carbon Finance for CEOs brought together chief executives, board members, chief financial officers and sustainability professionals for a day-long dialogue on climate finance and carbon markets.

The programme marked the first in a series of executive workshops launched by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with Nutshell Communications and the Climate Vulnerable Forum and Vulnerable Twenty (CVF-V20).

The organisers said the initiative aims to help businesses understand how climate-related investments and carbon markets can strengthen corporate resilience while creating new commercial opportunities.

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The programme was jointly organised by NUST’s Iqbal Executive Development Centre (IEDC), Nutshell Communications and CVF-V20. IEDC designed the executive learning programme, while Nutshell Communications coordinated participation from senior corporate leaders. CVF-V20 served as the knowledge partner and contributed global expertise in climate finance, carbon markets and sustainable investment.

Leading Pakistani experts, including Zulfiqar Younas, Ahsan Kamran, Khurram Lalani and Maha Qasim, discussed the growing importance of carbon credits, environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and climate finance.

The speakers said climate change has become a strategic business issue that influences investment decisions, financing opportunities, export competitiveness and corporate governance. They encouraged companies to adopt low-carbon strategies early to attract investment, improve resilience and unlock new revenue streams.

Participants also examined recent policy developments, including the Pakistan Carbon Market Policy, the Pakistan Green Taxonomy and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Sustainability Reporting Framework, which aim to expand access to green finance and encourage sustainable business practices.

A special address by Mussarat Jabeen, Executive Director of the SECP, highlighted the regulator’s vision for improving sustainability reporting and strengthening corporate governance. She emphasised the growing importance of climate-related disclosures and leadership at the board level.

The programme also presented an international case study on Shell’s Carbon Finance Strategy, illustrating how the global energy company has integrated carbon finance into its business model to support decarbonisation, attract investment and create long-term enterprise value.

During interactive sessions, executives explored practical approaches to developing carbon credit projects, securing green investment and incorporating climate considerations into long-term business planning.

The organisers concluded that the transition to a low-carbon economy offers one of the most significant business opportunities of the coming decade. They said companies that invest early in climate-smart projects and participate in carbon markets will strengthen their competitiveness and improve access to sustainable financing.

CVF-V20 said it will continue working with governments, financial institutions and the private sector to expand climate investment and carbon finance across climate-vulnerable economies.

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