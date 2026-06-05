The Panjgur operation has been confirmed by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), following an intelligence-based strike in Balochistan. The operation reportedly targeted terrorist elements in the Panjgur District.

The Panjgur operation matters because it reflects ongoing counter-terrorism efforts under national security frameworks. According to official reports, the action was taken against an Indian proxy network operating in the region.

ISPR Panjgur Intelligence-Based Operation

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on 3–4 June 2026. The operation targeted reported terrorist hideouts in Panjgur.

During the engagement, multiple terrorist positions were reportedly struck. After intense exchange of fire, six militants were eliminated.

Panjgur Operation Fitna al Hindustan Target

Security sources identified the group as part of “Fitna al Hindustan.” The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) report claimed these elements were operating under foreign influence.

Weapons, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices were recovered from the site. Authorities stated the group had been involved in multiple attacks in the area.

Balochistan Counter Terrorism Campaign

The Panjgur operation is part of broader counter-terrorism efforts in Balochistan. According to officials, sanitization operations are still ongoing in the region.

Security forces are working to clear remaining threats. Meanwhile, surveillance and intelligence operations continue across sensitive districts.

Azm e Istehkam National Strategy

The operation aligns with Pakistan’s national counter-terrorism framework “Azm e Istehkam.” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) highlighted that the campaign continues under federal approval.

Authorities stated the objective is to eliminate foreign-sponsored terrorism. Moreover, coordination between security agencies remains ongoing.

Panjgur Operation Weapons Recovery Report

During the Panjgur operation, security forces reportedly recovered weapons and explosive materials. These findings indicate operational capabilities of the targeted network.

Officials said the recovered items are being analyzed further. As a result, intelligence agencies are expanding follow-up investigations.

Ongoing Security Sanitization Efforts

Sanitization efforts continue after the Panjgur operation. Security teams are scanning the area for any remaining threats.

Furthermore, authorities emphasized sustained vigilance in border regions. The goal is to prevent regrouping of militant networks.