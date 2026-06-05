The MIHAS 2026 Halal Trade initiative has been officially unveiled by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), marking a major push into the global Halal economy. MIHAS 2026 is positioned as a global gateway for the rapidly expanding USD 3.5 trillion Halal industry.

The announcement highlights how MIHAS 2026 will strengthen international trade links and improve access to verified Halal suppliers. According to officials, the platform aims to reshape global sourcing through trust, transparency, and digital trade tools.

MITI Malaysia Drives MIHAS Expansion Strategy

The initiative is hosted under Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), which is guiding MIHAS 2026 as a strategic trade expansion programme. It focuses on improving cross-border business connectivity.

Meanwhile, MIHAS 2026 will take place at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from 23 to 26 September 2026. The venue will host global exhibitors and buyers across multiple Halal industry clusters.

MATRADE Digital Trade Matching System

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has introduced AI-powered trade facilitation tools for MIHAS 2026. These systems will match international buyers with exporters based on sourcing needs.

Additionally, more than 200 international buyers and 600 Malaysian exporters will participate in structured business matching sessions. This approach reportedly increases trade efficiency and conversion rates.

MIHAS 2026 Global Halal Economy Impact

MIHAS 2026 strengthens Malaysia’s position in the global Halal ecosystem. The Halal export market reached USD 17.23 billion in 2025, showing rising international demand.

Key markets include China, Singapore, the United States, Japan, and Indonesia. As a result, MIHAS 2026 is expected to deepen ASEAN trade integration and global partnerships.

Women in Export and Modest Fashion Growth

MIHAS 2026 also introduces inclusive trade programmes such as Women in Export (WiEX). This initiative connects buyers with women-led businesses across the Halal ecosystem.

Furthermore, the Modest Fashion segment is designed to attract lifestyle industry players. It supports broader participation across global fashion and consumer markets.

MIHAS 2026 Trade Value Expectations

Officials reportedly expect MIHAS 2026 to generate USD 1.13 billion in trade value. The event will include 2,380 exhibition booths and participation from 45 countries.

This scale reinforces MIHAS as one of the world’s most influential Halal trade platforms. It also strengthens Malaysia’s role as a trusted global trade hub.

Malaysia Strengthens ASEAN Trade Gateway Role

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) continues to position Malaysia as a strategic gateway to ASEAN markets. MIHAS 2026 supports long-term supply chain development.

As a result, international businesses gain access to verified Halal ecosystems and structured trade partnerships. This strengthens global economic resilience and market diversification.