The gig economy sector in Pakistan has received a major push after a new partnership between Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan and Pocket Money. The gig economy deal aims to improve financial access for freelancers and digital workers across the country.

The gig economy initiative reportedly targets Pakistan’s growing freelance workforce, which generates billions in export earnings annually. According to officials, the partnership will improve payment systems, cross-border transfers, and digital wallet access.

DIB Pakistan Drives Gig Economy Shift

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan has positioned itself at the center of Pakistan’s gig economy transformation. The bank aims to support freelancers with faster and more secure financial services.

Meanwhile, CEO Muhammad Ali Gulfraz stated that freelancers need banking systems that match global speed. He reportedly emphasized smoother fund transfers for Pakistan’s digital workforce.

Pocket Money Expands Gig Economy Tools

Pocket Money is introducing fintech infrastructure designed for gig economy users. The platform focuses on solving cross-border payment challenges.

According to CEO Moe Jangda, the system opens payment channels that were previously difficult to access. He stated that the initiative is still in early expansion stages.

Gig Economy Freelancers Gain Payment Access

The gig economy partnership directly benefits over 2.37 million freelancers in Pakistan. These workers generate an estimated USD 3 billion in annual exports.

However, many freelancers face delays in international payments. As a result, the new system aims to reduce friction in global transactions.

DIB Pakistan Cross-Border Payment System

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan will integrate cross-border banking solutions with fintech tools. This integration is designed to simplify income transfers from global platforms.

In addition, users working on platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Shopify will benefit from streamlined payment flows. This improves efficiency for digital professionals.

Pocket Money Multi-Currency Wallet Expansion

Pocket Money is also launching multi-currency digital wallets. These wallets will support freelancers receiving payments from international clients.

Furthermore, financial literacy programs are included in the partnership. These programs aim to support long-term financial inclusion in the gig economy.

Gig Economy Future in Pakistan Digital Market

The gig economy in Pakistan is expanding rapidly due to global demand for digital services. Experts suggest that improved financial infrastructure is essential for sustained growth.

Therefore, this partnership is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s position in global freelance markets. It also supports ethical and borderless banking solutions.