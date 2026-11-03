November 4, 2026

UBL Named Best Bank of the Year 2025 in Large Banks Category by CFA Society Pakistan

Web Desk November 3, 2026
UBL President Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal and Deputy CEO Ijaz Farooq receive the UBL Best Bank award at the 23rd CFA Society Pakistan Annual Excellence Awards.

UBL President and CEO Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal and Deputy CEO Ijaz Farooq receive the Best Bank of the Year 2025 award from CFA Society Pakistan.

United Bank Limited (UBL) has been named Best Bank of the Year 2025 in the Large Banks Category by CFA Society Pakistan at its 23rd Annual Excellence Awards.

The award recognises UBL’s financial strength, sustained growth and continued commitment to excellence in Pakistan’s banking sector.

UBL President and CEO Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal and Deputy CEO Ijaz Farooq received the award on behalf of the bank.

UBL Highlights Its Nationwide Presence

UBL has a deposit base of PKR 6.5 trillion and a capital base of PKR 529 billion. It operates more than 2,200 branches across Pakistan and employs over 35,000 people.

The bank also emphasises inclusive employment. It maintains a significant female workforce and creates career opportunities for young people.

Through these initiatives, UBL contributes to employment generation, workplace diversity and broader economic participation.

Bank Secures Three Additional Awards

In addition to the top banking honour, UBL received recognition in three other categories at the awards ceremony.

These included:

  • Best ESG Reporting Award 2025: Winner
  • Corporate Finance House of the Year (January 2025 to June 2026) – Fixed Income: Runner-Up
  • Best Digital Banking Services of the Year 2025 – Commercial Banks: Runner-Up

The awards recognise UBL’s performance across financial services, corporate finance, environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and digital banking.

Moreover, the honours reflect the bank’s focus on strengthening institutional capabilities, advancing digital transformation and delivering innovative financial solutions to customers.

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