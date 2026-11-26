Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are expected to discuss practical measures for implementing their collective defence commitments when their senior security committee meets in Islamabad this week.

The talks could mark an important step towards turning the three countries’ agreement into a workable regional security arrangement. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one member is to be treated as an attack against all.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting would review progress on the institutional framework of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. It would also explore ways to strengthen military coordination among the three countries.

The Strategic Political and Defence Committee is scheduled to meet on November 26 and 27. Senior political, defence and military officials from all three countries are expected to attend.

Although officials have yet to announce the detailed agenda, the implementation of collective defence provisions is expected to feature prominently.

Military assistance and air defence on agenda

A key issue will be how the three countries would respond if one member faces external aggression. Discussions are expected to examine possible forms of military assistance under the agreement.

At an emergency meeting in Riyadh in October, the three countries agreed to advance implementation of their collective defence commitments. These included arrangements for the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz Calls Shenzhou-24 Mission ‘Living Proof’ of Pakistan-China Friendship

However, they did not disclose the proposed assistance’s nature or scale.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan later said Ankara and Islamabad were assessing possible support for Saudi Arabia. The areas under consideration included air defence, electronic warfare and technical assistance.

These issues could shape the Islamabad discussions. Saudi Arabia continues to face security threats linked to Houthi attacks in Yemen and the wider regional conflict.

Broader security cooperation

The agreement also provides for intelligence-sharing and logistical support. Other areas include joint military exercises, personnel exchanges and cooperation in defence production and technology.

The committee meeting is expected to help the three countries assess these commitments and consider practical steps for closer coordination.

The outcome could offer greater clarity on how the collective defence framework would operate, including the assistance available to a member facing an external threat.

Follow THE AZB