Actor shares personal journey towards self-acceptance, reflects on growing up in entertainment and outlines plans to return to performing

Zyri, best known for voicing the lead character in Cartoon Network’s animated series Steven Universe, has publicly come out as transgender.

The actor shared their personal journey towards self-acceptance in a Substack post published on Wednesday, November 25. They reflected on the challenges of growing up in the entertainment industry and understanding their gender identity as a child performer.

“Coming to terms with my dysphoria and my transness was only a small piece of my journey towards being a whole, authentic person,” Zyri wrote. They described it as the first thing that truly felt like their own.

Zyri also explained why they had previously feared someone might publicly reveal their identity without their consent. Growing up in the entertainment industry, they said, made them concerned about losing control over a deeply personal part of their life.

Career in animation and television

Zyri voiced Steven Universe across all five seasons and 160 episodes of the animated series. Their work also included the television film, its follow-up series and several video games.

Five Palestinians, Including Deputy Education Minister and Wife, Killed in Gaza Strikes

Their other acting credits include The Goldbergs, Hannah Montana, iCarly and Fresh Off the Boat.

Plans to return to performing

The actor also revealed that they have been married for a year. They are gradually preparing to return to performing after stepping away from live-action projects in 2019 and animated roles in 2024.

“As for the future, my hope is that not too much changes in my daily life going forward,” Zyri wrote.

They said they value their privacy and plan to limit public appearances to occasions where they are necessary. Meanwhile, they intend to continue creative work on their own terms.

Follow THE AZB