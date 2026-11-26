Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes scores twice against his former club, but Senne Lammens’ late error allows Sporting to rescue a point

Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting for his first victory as Manchester United coach after his side surrendered a lead in a dramatic 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice against his former club. However, goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a costly late mistake that allowed Luis Suarez to complete his brace and secure a point for the hosts.

United also saw midfielder Youri Tielemans sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

The result followed a damaging 4-0 Premier League defeat against Liverpool at the weekend. That loss left United 19th in the league table and increased pressure on Pochettino, who replaced Michael Carrick.

Sporting take the lead from the penalty spot

The match began cautiously, with neither side creating many clear chances. However, the contest opened up midway through the first half.

Lisandro Martinez brought down Geny Catamo inside the penalty area, giving Sporting an early chance from the spot. Suarez failed to convert, as Lammens comfortably saved his weak effort.

United conceded another penalty just minutes later. Lammens rushed off his line and collided with Maxi Araujo. This time, Suarez made no mistake and sent Sporting ahead.

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United thought they had equalised when Amad Diallo struck the crossbar and headed in the rebound. However, officials disallowed the goal after ruling that Tielemans had fouled Goncalo Inacio.

The decision frustrated the visitors, who had also been unhappy with Leny Yoro’s controversial red card against Liverpool. Officials later rescinded that dismissal.

Fernandes turns the game around

United drew level early in the second half after Eduardo Quaresma brought down Martinez in the box. Fernandes stepped up and converted the penalty.

The United captain then put his side ahead with a fortunate long-range effort. His low shot appeared to be heading towards goalkeeper Kaique Pereira. However, the ball struck an uneven patch of turf and bounced over him.

Sporting responded with sustained pressure. Lammens produced a good save to deny Sergi Altimira as the hosts searched for an equaliser.

The Belgian goalkeeper then made another costly error. He failed to collect a high cross and spilled the ball in front of Suarez. The striker reacted quickly, producing an acrobatic hooked finish to make it 2-2.

Late controversy adds to United’s frustration

United appeared to snatch a late winner after Pereira mishandled Fernandes’s corner and pushed the ball into his own net.

However, the referee disallowed the goal after ruling that Patrick Dorgu had elbowed the goalkeeper. The decision sparked further protests from the visitors.

United’s frustration continued when Tielemans received a second yellow card in stoppage time, leaving the visitors with 10 men.

Fernandes urged his teammates to remain united despite the disappointing result.

“Mistakes are part of football and from that you get goals,” he told TNT Sports. He added that the players must accept responsibility and maintain their belief in one another.

The captain also admitted United had dropped too deep after taking the lead.

“We were a little afraid of the moment,” Fernandes said, reflecting on the team’s approach after going 2-1 ahead.

United turn attention to Premier League survival

United remain 19th in the Premier League and face growing pressure to improve their domestic form.

Fernandes said the team must now focus on Saturday’s home match against Brentford.

“Our position there is fragile,” he said. “We need to really stick together and understand that we need to fight for our lives because at the moment that’s our situation.”

The draw gives Pochettino another opportunity to assess his side, but his first win remains elusive.

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