U2 honours Dolly Parton during the NFL Thanksgiving Eve halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

Irish rock band honours country music icon with a performance of “Torn” at SoFi Stadium following her death in August

Irish rock band U2 paid tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton during the NFL Thanksgiving Eve halftime show on Wednesday night.

The special performance took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams faced the Green Bay Packers.

U2 opened with several of its popular hits. The stadium lights then dimmed, while images of Parton appeared on screens surrounding the stage.

The band followed with part of “Torn”, its duet with the country music star, in honour of her musical legacy.

Parton’s final recorded song

According to Parton’s official website, “Torn” was the final song she recorded before her death on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80. She had reportedly battled cancer.

The website described the track as a tender country song about broken family ties with wider emotional themes. U2, Parton and Johnny McDaid co-wrote the song.

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Parton recorded the track in Nashville in June 2026. Jacknife Lee produced it, while Daniel Lanois contributed pedal steel guitar.

A return to the NFL halftime stage

The tribute also recalled Parton’s previous NFL halftime appearance in 2023. She performed during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For that performance, Parton famously wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit.

Wednesday’s tribute came as the Rams and Packers entered halftime tied at 13-13.

U2’s performance celebrated Parton’s influence on country music and her lasting connection with generations of listeners.

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