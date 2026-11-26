Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring twice in Barcelona’s 4-1 Champions League win over Sabah.

Barcelona secure fourth win in five league-phase matches, strengthening their bid for a top-eight finish

Anthony Gordon scored twice as Barcelona defeated Sabah 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, boosting their chances of finishing among the league phase’s top eight.

Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus also scored for the Spanish champions at Baku Olympic Stadium. Joy-Lance Mickels netted Sabah’s consolation goal.

Barcelona claimed their fourth victory in five league-phase matches. However, Hansi Flick’s side needed time to settle after a difficult opening period.

The visitors travelled without teenage forward Lamine Yamal, who missed the match with an ankle injury. Flick also rested Raphinha and made several changes to his starting line-up. Jesus earned a rare start following his summer move from Arsenal.

“It’s always difficult to play a Champions League game,” Jesus told Movistar. He said Sabah had good players and that Barcelona’s changes made the contest challenging.

Gordon breaks the deadlock

Sabah threatened early through Khayal Aliyev, whose effort went straight at Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Pedri tested Sabah at the other end. However, the hosts came close to scoring when Ivan Lepinjica’s looping effort struck the crossbar.

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Gordon broke the deadlock in the 31st minute. Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov parried Adeyemi’s cross, allowing the England international to tap home.

Gordon briefly thought he had scored again before half-time. However, officials ruled out the effort for offside after finding Jesus offside in the build-up.

Barcelona score three more after the break

Gordon doubled Barcelona’s lead six minutes into the second half. Pokatilov saved Jesus’s effort, but the rebound fell to Gordon, who finished from close range.

Barcelona then struck twice more in a five-minute spell. Adeyemi made it 3-0 in the 55th minute after Alejandro Balde delivered a cross.

Jesus added the fourth in the 60th minute. He bundled the ball over the line after Pokatilov parried Jules Kounde’s header.

Sabah pulled one back three minutes later. Christian Nwachukwu set up Joy-Lance Mickels, who finished calmly past Garcia.

Flick praises second-half performance

Barcelona had kept a clean sheet against Aston Villa in their previous European match. That result ended a run in which they had conceded in 18 consecutive games. However, Sabah found a way through their defence in Baku.

Adeyemi later struck the crossbar as Barcelona continued to threaten. The visitors could not add to their four goals before the final whistle.

Flick praised his team’s response after the break.

“Especially in the second half, we controlled the game, scored these goals, the intensity was good,” he said.

He added that securing three points in Baku mattered because Champions League away matches are never easy.

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