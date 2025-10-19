ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 : Asian giants Iran and China continued their commanding run as the group stage of the IBSA Asia-Pacific Goalball Championship 2025 concluded at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, on Sunday, paving the way for an exciting knockout phase.

In the men’s competition, Iran dominated Pool A with 12 points, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage. Australia finished second with 9 points, followed by Thailand (9), Saudi Arabia (3), and Iraq (0). From Pool B, defending champions China topped the standings with 12 points, while South Korea followed with 9. Kazakhstan took third place with 6 points, Uzbekistan earned 3, and Pakistan finished winless at the bottom of the table.

In the women’s category, China emerged as the undisputed leader of Pool X, registering four straight wins to secure 12 points. Japan claimed second position with 9 points, while South Korea (6), Thailand (3), and Pakistan (0) completed the group standings.

Earlier on day 4, the championship witnessed thrilling action as Asian powerhouses China, Japan, and South Korea reaffirmed their dominance.

In the women’s fixtures, Thailand overwhelmed Pakistan 10–0 in the opening game, Japan blanked South Korea 6–0, China outclassed Thailand 11–7 in a high-scoring encounter, and South Korea handed Pakistan another 10–0 defeat.

In the men’s matches, Australia overcame Saudi Arabia 6–2, while Kazakhstan thrashed Uzbekistan 15–5 to consolidate their position ahead of the knockout round.

The championship, organized under the auspices of Pakistan Blind Sports Federation, features teams from China, Iran, Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Iraq, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Pakistan is hosting the prestigious Asia-Pacific Goalball Championship for the first time.

The event also serves as a qualifier for the IBSA World Championships.