ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 : Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sunday, congratulated the nation, scientists, engineers, and the entire team of SUPARCO on the successful launch of Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite “HS-1.”

In his message, he said the achievement reflects Pakistan’s growing scientific and technological capabilities and marks a major milestone toward realizing the country’s Space Vision 2047.

The satellite, he noted, will significantly contribute to agricultural planning, environmental monitoring, urban development, and disaster management.

The Chairman praised the dedication of the scientists and technical experts who made the project possible, calling it a moment of national pride and a symbol of Pakistan’s move toward technological self-reliance.

He emphasised that the success demonstrates the talent, innovation, and determination of the country’s youth and expressed hope that Pakistan will continue to progress in science, research, and technology to secure a prominent place among developed nations.