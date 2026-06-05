The Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has taken a new turn after updated figures from health authorities. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is now being reassessed with confirmed data instead of suspected cases, changing the overall picture of the crisis.

This shift matters because it improves accuracy but does not reduce risk. According to officials, better laboratory testing has clarified earlier uncertainties. However, the situation still demands urgent global attention.

WHO Confirms Ebola Outbreak Data Revision

World Health Organization has confirmed that the Ebola outbreak figures in DR Congo have been significantly revised. The agency now reports around 380 confirmed cases and 60 deaths in the country.

In addition, 15 confirmed cases and one death have been recorded in Uganda. The WHO clarified that earlier higher numbers included suspected cases that later tested negative for Ebola.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus On Ebola Risk

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the outbreak had a “big head start,” but response teams are now catching up. He emphasized that the Ebola outbreak remains serious despite improved data clarity.

He also warned that misinformation and delays in response could worsen the situation. Moreover, he highlighted that Ebola is not airborne, which limits global spread compared to other viruses.

DR Congo Ebola Contact Tracing Gaps

The Ebola outbreak response in the Democratic Republic of Congo is facing major challenges in contact tracing. Only about 45% of contacts are currently being followed.

Health officials say at least 90% coverage is required to control transmission. Conflict-affected regions are making it harder for teams to track and monitor exposed individuals.

Community Trust Issues Slow Response

In several regions, mistrust among communities is slowing down the response to the Ebola outbreak. Reports suggest that an Ebola burial team was attacked in South Kivu province.

Traditional burial practices, which involve close contact with the deceased, continue to increase risk. As a result, health workers are struggling to balance safety and cultural sensitivity.

Bundibugyo Ebola Strain Challenges

The current Ebola outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species, which has appeared only a few times before. This makes it more difficult to manage because no fully proven treatment or vaccine exists yet.

Health teams are operating in remote and unstable areas across eastern DR Congo. The region’s geography and security situation continue to slow emergency response operations.

WHO Global Risk Assessment Remains Low

Despite the outbreak, the global risk of the Ebola outbreak remains low, according to WHO assessments. However, the risk inside DR Congo is classified as very high.

Officials have also ruled out airport temperature screening in the UK due to limited effectiveness. Previous screening efforts during the 2014 outbreak failed to detect cases reliably.