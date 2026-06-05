The World Cup opening ceremony is set to feature global music stars in a multi-country entertainment rollout. Organizers reportedly confirmed Shakira as one of the main performers for the Mexico kickoff event.

The World Cup celebrations will also include performances across the USA and Canada. This expanded format highlights how music and football are merging into a global entertainment experience.

Shakira World Cup Mexico Ceremony

Shakira will reportedly perform at the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City. She will present the official song “Dai Dai” at Estadio Azteca.

According to organizers, the show takes place on 11 June before Mexico faces South Africa. Moreover, Burna Boy will join her on stage for a collaborative performance.

Estadio Azteca World Cup Opening

The main World Cup kickoff event will be held at Estadio Azteca. The stadium will host the first match following the opening ceremony.

Additionally, artists like J Balvin and Tyla will also perform. Their participation reflects the event’s global music mix.

Canada World Cup Toronto Ceremony

The World Cup celebration continues in Canada at BMO Field. Canadian stars Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette will headline the ceremony.

They will perform before Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina. Furthermore, the event aims to match the scale of global sports entertainment openings.

USA World Cup Los Angeles Show

The World Cup opening schedule also includes a major event in the United States. The ceremony will take place at SoFi Stadium.

Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the USA match against Paraguay. The show follows a Super Bowl-style entertainment format.

World Cup Final Half-Time Show

The World Cup final will feature a high-profile half-time performance on 19 July. BTS is expected to co-headline the show.

Reports also suggest appearances from Madonna and Shakira. This lineup highlights the growing blend of global pop culture and football entertainment.