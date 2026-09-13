Indonesian and Pakistani partners sign three MoUs during Indonesia Medica at Health Asia 2026.

Three agreements between Indonesian and Pakistani healthcare institutions and companies mark a shift from exhibition networking to concrete business partnerships at Health Asia 2026.

KARACHI, September 13, 2026: Indonesia Medica concluded its participation in Health Asia Expo & Conference 2026 with three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Indonesian and Pakistani partners, carrying a combined indicative value of $625 million in projected trade transactions.

The agreements were signed during a business dinner hosted by the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi in honour of Indonesia Medica delegates.

Three MoUs Strengthen Business Links

The three agreements involve partnerships across healthcare institutions, logistics and digital health services.

The first MoU was signed between Indonesia’s HIPELKI and the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP).

The second agreement brought together PT Borden Eagle Indonesia and Muller & Phipps Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

The third MoU was signed between PT Tele Sehat Indonesia and Educast Global Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd.

Together, the agreements carry an indicative value of $625 million in projected trade transactions.

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Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Mudzakir said the agreements showed the value of stronger institutional and commercial links between the two countries.

He said the partnerships could help turn discussions held during Health Asia into practical cooperation.

Focus on Healthcare Manufacturing

The HIPELKI-HDAP agreement establishes an institutional framework for future cooperation.

The two sides plan to develop a practical Plan of Action covering several areas. These include business matching, reciprocal market access and regulatory information exchange.

The agreement also covers capacity building, research and development, technology transfer and production machinery.

Further areas include manufacturing cooperation, joint ventures, local production and digital health.

HIPELKI represents around 250 stakeholders across Indonesia’s medical-device sector. HDAP represents about 300 Pakistani importers and manufacturers.

Companies Expand Direct Cooperation

The other two agreements focus on direct business-to-business partnerships.

The MoU between PT Borden Eagle Indonesia and Muller & Phipps Pakistan is expected to create new commercial opportunities between the two companies.

Meanwhile, PT Tele Sehat Indonesia and Educast Global Pakistan will explore cooperation in areas linked to their respective businesses.

The agreements add a commercial dimension to Indonesia’s participation in Health Asia 2026.

Health Minister Visits Indonesian Pavilion

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, inaugurated Health Asia 2026 and visited the Indonesia Medica pavilion during the opening of the exhibition.

He also participated in a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Indonesian Pavilion.

His participation provided additional momentum to efforts aimed at expanding healthcare cooperation and Indonesian business activity in Pakistan.

Mudzakir said economic diplomacy should go beyond organising events and introducing businesses.

He said the Indonesian Consulate General would continue supporting connections between Indonesian and Pakistani companies and help promising discussions develop into long-term business relationships.

Follow-Up Planned After Health Asia

The Consulate General said it would continue following up on contacts and discussions developed during the three-day event.

It plans to work with relevant ministries, HIPELKI, HDAP, E-Commerce Gateway, participating companies and Pakistani business partners.

Future efforts may include targeted business matching and direct company-to-company engagement.

The Consulate General also hopes Indonesia Medica will become a regular Indonesian platform at future editions of Health Asia.

The aim is to bring more Indonesian companies, expand business networks and generate further commercial partnerships between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Mudzakir said the conclusion of Health Asia should mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation rather than the end of engagement.

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