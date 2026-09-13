CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal calls for stronger controls on energy drinks to protect young consumers.

Consumers Association of Pakistan Chairman Kaukab Iqbal urges stronger controls on energy drinks, including restrictions around schools and tighter scrutiny of advertising claims.

KARACHI, September 13, 2026: Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) Chairman Kaukab Iqbal has called for nationwide restrictions on the sale and promotion of energy drinks, particularly among children and young people.

Kaukab Iqbal welcomed the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology’s approval of a proposed amendment to restrict energy-drink sales at educational institutions in Islamabad.

However, he said the measure should eventually extend across Pakistan through a uniform national policy.

Focus on Children’s Health

The CAP chairman said children’s health should take priority over commercial interests.

He called for a comprehensive review of energy drinks, including their caffeine and sugar levels, product labelling, health warnings and marketing practices.

Kaukab Iqbal also proposed strict controls on the sale and promotion of energy drinks in and around educational institutions.

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He said children and young people need special protection from excessive consumption of highly caffeinated and sugary beverages.

CCP Urged to Review Advertising

Kaukab Iqbal also urged the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to examine energy-drink advertising, particularly television commercials.

He said advertisements should not create misleading impressions about products providing exceptional strength, endurance or physical performance unless such claims are properly supported.

The CAP chairman also called for scrutiny of advertisements featuring children, young people, extreme physical activities or potentially dangerous stunts.

He said such content could encourage inappropriate consumption or give consumers a misleading impression about energy drinks.

Call for Stronger Regulatory Action

Kaukab Iqbal urged the CCP, federal and provincial food authorities and other regulators to conduct a coordinated review of energy-drink advertising.

The review should cover television, digital platforms, social media and other marketing channels.

He said regulators should take action where authorities establish violations of applicable laws or regulations.

The CAP chairman also called for clear disclosure of sugar and caffeine content on energy-drink cans and bottles.

He said prominent health warnings would help consumers make better-informed purchasing decisions.

Proposed Restriction Not Yet Nationwide

Kaukab Iqbal stressed that the Senate committee’s proposal does not amount to a nationwide ban.

The measure remains part of the legislative process and currently concerns educational institutions in Islamabad.

However, he said the development reflects growing concerns over children’s nutrition, food safety and the consumption of highly caffeinated and sugary beverages.

He urged federal and provincial governments to develop a common regulatory framework for energy drinks.

“Children’s health must come before commercial interests. Pakistan needs a strong, science-based and nationwide regulatory framework to protect young consumers from potentially harmful consumption and misleading marketing,” he said.

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