Indian govt acting in panic following mass demos against discriminatory Citizenship Act: Ravi Nair

NEW DELHI – New Delhi-based South Asia Human Rights Documentation Center Head Ravi Nair has said that Indian government is acting in panic following mass demonstrations against discriminatory Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.

In an interview, Ravi Nair said government seeks to do a religion-specific discriminatory procedure which is total violation of fundamental rights.

He said excessive use of force and firing against innocent civilians is completely unjustified and unprovoked.

Ravi Nair urged international community must immediately intervene to stop this carnage taking place in the country particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

