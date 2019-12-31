KARACHI – On behalf of Dawood Global Foundation, please see attached the official press release for the #LFPower23, the 23rd LADIESFUND Power Lunches at Okra, a series now well in its 6th year where women entrepreneurs and professionals network for business development. Over 650 different dynamic women professionals and SME business owners have attended a LADIESFUND Power Lunch to date.

Spotted at the full house gathering were Chief Guest Deepak Parwan, Special Guest Malaysian Consul General Khaipur Nazran, Zeenat S. Ahmed, Moneeza Butt, Yasmin Dadabhoy, Rukhsana Narejo, Madiha Sikandar, Tanya Karim, Abdul Hameed Aslam, Tara Uzra Dawood, Jawaid Haider, among others.

“We’re excited to find business opportunities for mass sales for Pakistani entrepreneurs and are honoured to have Deepak Perwani as our Chief Guest” LADIESFUND President Tara Uzra Dawood

“You always have my support,” stated Perwani in his speech. Perwani also donated three of his iconic bags for fundraising for LADIESFUND’s Educate a Girl platform. 10 scholarships have been raised so far from his generosity – in addition to 10 he personally donated outright – and the third Fifi bag is currently up for fundraising raffle, expected to take the total to 30 scholarships from the fashion designer whose also been a training resource for the deserving girls being educated through the program.

Special Guest Nazran also personally met and exchanged cards with each and every attendee and discussed cultural and business opportunities between Malaysia and Pakistan.

The format of this popular lunch enables all guests to not only meet and interact with the Chief Guest but have access to each other. Powerful alliances, business collaborations, etc. have been formed from this high in demand networking series. Guest lists are published in advance and registrants have the ability to reach out to each other to coordinate to meet and speak at the event. LADIESFUND encourages each attendee to set a meeting with at least 3 other attendees within one week of the gathering to solidify their connection and to work towards collaboration.

Like this: Like Loading...